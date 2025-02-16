Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 42,555 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Clean Harbors worth $19,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.44.

CLH stock opened at $229.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.02 and a 12-month high of $267.11.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,503.04. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,477 shares of company stock worth $374,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

