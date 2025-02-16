AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 11.1% in January

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

