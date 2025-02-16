Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after acquiring an additional 286,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

