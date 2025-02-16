Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $134.18.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

