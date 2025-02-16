Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 13th

Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Edesa Biotech, AbbVie, Moderna, Moleculin Biotech, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are stocks of companies that operate in the biotechnology industry, which focuses on developing innovative medical and healthcare products derived from biological sources. These stocks are known for their potential for high growth and volatility due to the complex and rapidly evolving nature of the biotech sector. Investors often consider factors such as drug development pipelines, clinical trial results, and regulatory approvals when evaluating biotech stocks for investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.47. 2,537,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,852. The company has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.28. Danaher has a 52-week low of $196.80 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded down $3.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $534.12. 693,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,406. The firm has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.28.

Edesa Biotech (EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Edesa Biotech stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 98,987,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.24 and a 200-day moving average of $185.91. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $340.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 5,577,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,080,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. Moderna has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Moleculin Biotech stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 50,394,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,444. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 17,109,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,144,541. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

