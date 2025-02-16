Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $863,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 755,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 123,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 963,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,602,000 after purchasing an additional 106,560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.0674 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

