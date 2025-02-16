Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in AstraZeneca by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $228.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

