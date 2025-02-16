Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 7,816 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 177,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.