Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,749 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 352,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $90.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEES. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Read Our Latest Report on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.