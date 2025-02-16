Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,914,000 after buying an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after buying an additional 1,085,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,708,000 after buying an additional 1,895,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after buying an additional 1,137,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,463,000 after buying an additional 739,631 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $65.28 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,028,524.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $279,024.28. This trade represents a 94.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,635.84. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock worth $165,005,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

