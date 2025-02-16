Brian Chesky Sells 190,301 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $26,739,193.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,231,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,674,059.35. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $4,994,930.07.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $5,122,620.59.

On Monday, January 6th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $5,223,773.02.

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $5,137,620.38.

On Monday, December 9th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $5,288,002.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $10,764,604.62.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average is $130.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.