Brokerages Set Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target at $136.25

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.25.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Revvity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Revvity

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revvity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revvity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,290,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,679 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Revvity by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,821 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,332,000 after purchasing an additional 108,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Revvity by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,180,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $112.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Revvity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.