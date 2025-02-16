Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Calix Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CALX opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. Calix has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 187.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 998.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

