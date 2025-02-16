Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,062 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Centene worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Centene by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director H James Dallas bought 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,903.93. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Greco bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

