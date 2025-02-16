Centerpoint Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Centerpoint Advisory Group owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 281,038 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $23,247,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,567,000. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,645,000 after buying an additional 113,439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $103.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.99 and a 1-year high of $103.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

