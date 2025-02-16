Centerpoint Advisory Group Buys Shares of 33,966 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 3.2% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisory Group owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,809,000 after acquiring an additional 356,196 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,668,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,196,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,052,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $100.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $91.95 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

