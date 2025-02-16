Centerpoint Advisory Group Makes New $218,000 Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,115,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDHQ stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

