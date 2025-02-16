Centerpoint Advisory Group Purchases New Holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 152,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 63,837 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 170,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

