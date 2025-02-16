Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $21.44 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $21,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
