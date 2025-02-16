Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $21.44 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $21,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average is $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

