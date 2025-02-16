Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $19,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Corning by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,085 shares of company stock worth $2,345,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.11%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

