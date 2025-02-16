CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 6,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,668. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

