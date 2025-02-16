Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on February 25th

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

STK opened at $33.24 on Friday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

