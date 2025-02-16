Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.91 and last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 14994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.04.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.4108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

