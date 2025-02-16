Congress Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,102 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.41% of Church & Dwight worth $106,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after buying an additional 969,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,472,000 after buying an additional 429,863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,830,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after buying an additional 175,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,556,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $105.12 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.51.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This trade represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,976. This represents a 95.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,422 shares of company stock worth $11,424,351 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

