Copperleaf Capital LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,387,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,306,000 after acquiring an additional 90,120 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,059,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 212,541 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

