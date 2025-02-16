Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COR opened at $243.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.42. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

