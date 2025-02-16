Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DMXF. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

DMXF stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $846.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $73.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

