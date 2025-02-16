Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.54. Approximately 303,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,054,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Core Natural Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Core Natural Resources by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Core Natural Resources by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Core Natural Resources by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

