CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 283,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

