CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 137,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.50 million, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.47. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 403.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrossAmerica Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.