Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,679 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,352.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,380,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,620,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,722,000 after buying an additional 1,773,270 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,382,000 after buying an additional 1,535,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.58 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

