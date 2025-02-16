Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,819,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,306,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $260.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.25. The company has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

