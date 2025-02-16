CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,148.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CEVMF remained flat at $99.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $101.80.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.