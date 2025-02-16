CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,148.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CEVMF remained flat at $99.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $101.80.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.