CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $73.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

Get CVS Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after buying an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 43.8% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 37,395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.