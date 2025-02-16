DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $495.94 and a fifty-two week high of $613.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

