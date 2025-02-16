Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

