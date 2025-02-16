Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Up 25.9% in January

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 584,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,986,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLS. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,399.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

TSLS stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

