Dividend Performers ETF (BATS:IPDP) Holdings Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dividend Performers ETF (BATS:IPDP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the quarter. Dividend Performers ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 86.75% of Dividend Performers ETF worth $19,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Dividend Performers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000.

Dividend Performers ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IPDP opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

About Dividend Performers ETF

The Dividend Performers ETF (IPDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying, large-cap US stocks combined with credit spread options on an S&P 500 ETF or index. IPDP was launched on Dec 24, 2018 and is managed by Innovative Portfolios.

