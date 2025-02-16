DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

