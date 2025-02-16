Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Down 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 657,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 463,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Durango Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Durango Resources

Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.

