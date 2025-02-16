Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Up 65% – What’s Next?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 65% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 3,419,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average daily volume of 459,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Durango Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$13.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
About Durango Resources
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
