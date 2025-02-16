DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

DURECT Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

DRRX opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.91. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

