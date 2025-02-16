DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on DRRX
DURECT Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DURECT
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.