Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Sells $852,300.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,301.36. This trade represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

EW opened at $76.23 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

