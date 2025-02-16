Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 834 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after buying an additional 281,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,652,000 after buying an additional 106,405 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

IEFA opened at $75.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

