Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,076 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $113.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

