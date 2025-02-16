First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,985,000 after purchasing an additional 929,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 48,939 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 488,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 458,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

