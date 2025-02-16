First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 3.6% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.51% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $65,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 650,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after acquiring an additional 596,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,007,000 after acquiring an additional 406,747 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

