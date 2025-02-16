First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 1.26% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 273,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 234,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 75,592 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 138,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period.

FUMB stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

