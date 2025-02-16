Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Saturday, March 1st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$63.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$51.02 and a 1 year high of C$64.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Perry sold 11,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.19, for a total transaction of C$746,178.83. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$67.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.80.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

