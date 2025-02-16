Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Franklin Universal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.